Kyrgyzstan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 7. A new ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Presidential Administration.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree appointing Maksat Mamytkanov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan," the administration said.

Another decree by Zhaparov relieved Kairat Osmonaliev, the former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, from his duties.

To note, diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan were established on January 19, 1993.

A key document in the bilateral legal framework is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, signed in Baku on April 23, 1997.

