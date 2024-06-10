Trade between Kyrgyzstan and European nations running upward

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 10. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and European countries amounted to $388.515 million in the first quarter of 2024, which is 43.8 percent more than in the same period of 2023 ($270.273 million), Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee indicates that Kyrgyz exports to Europe reached $83.064 million, increasing by 52.9 percent compared to January–March 2023 figures ($54.316 million).

During the first quarter of this year, imports totaled $305.451 million, up by 41.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023 ($215.957 million).

Europe countries accounted for 10.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total trade turnover, with exports making up 16.3 percent of total exports and imports constituting 9.5 percent of total imports.

To note, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $3.723 billion from January through March 2024, which is 29.8 percent more than in the corresponding months of 2023.

Exports amounted to $510.9 million, increasing by 12.8 percent compared to January through March 2023. Imports, compared to the same period in 2023, grew by 33 percent, reaching $3.213 billion.

The statistics yield that, of the trade turnover structure, imports made up 86.3 percent and exports 13.7 percent.