Corruption probe leads to detention of head and deputy of Kyrgyzstan's Tax Service

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. Altynbek Abduvayev, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Tax Service, alongside his deputy, Islambek Kydyrgichev, has been apprehended., Trend reports via the country's State Committee for National Security.

Both officials are under scrutiny for potential engagement in deceptive practices concerning the utilization of electronic assets and transportation documentation. The inquiry has confirmed their engagement in unethical practices. Legal proceedings will initiate within the stipulated timeline, and judicial authorities will assess the optimal pretrial custody protocols.

The State Committee is persisting in its probe of senior officials within the State Tax Service for corruption and misuse of power.

A few days prior, four leaders of tax inspections in the capital were apprehended. Kyrgyzstan's parliament Thursday approved, in the first reading, a law that intensifies punishments for corruption, including incarceration for individuals found guilty of such offenses.

