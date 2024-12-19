ESCAP sets Central Asia investment attraction plan debut date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. In 2025, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will initiate the formulation of an investment attractiveness strategy for Central Asian nations, Jonathan Wong, Chief of the Innovation, Enterprise, and Investment Section at ESCAP told Trend.

"Central Asian countries have identified key areas for collaboration, and the development of the action plan will begin in 2025 with a value chain mapping exercise to delineate the complementary strengths of each nation, facilitating engagement in diverse activities across sectoral value chains and attracting investors with broader regional interests, and on this account, material highlighting the region will be produced from this point onward," he said.

Wong suggests that the cream of the crop outcomes include ramping up investment to bolster the region's export capacity across targeted sectoral value chains, spreading the investment wealth more evenly throughout the region, and fostering knowledge and peer sharing to reel in investment and improve trade results.

ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations. It promotes cooperation among 53 member states and 9 associate members in seeking solutions for sustainable development.

ITFC is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) group. It was established with the primary goal of promoting trade development among OIC member countries.

