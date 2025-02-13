Kyrgyzstan announces 2025 ADB funding initiatives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Kyrgyzstan has outlined an estimated list of projects and programs, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to fund in the country in 2025, Trend reports via a financing plan agreement submitted to the Kyrgyz Parliament.

The projects include a range of initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, energy efficiency, and climate resilience. The estimated financing from ADB for the following projects is:

1. Additional financing for the Climate Resilient Water Services Project ($40 million)

2. Expansion of access to affordable and energy-efficient housing ($65 million)

3. Climate-sensitive reform under a Policy-Based Loan (PBL) ($50 million)

4. Modernization of low-carbon municipal buildings in Bishkek ($3 million) under the SEFF 2 (Sustainable Energy Financing Facility)

5. Development of a Business Services Center ($1 million) under SEFF 2

6. Development of the Renewable Energy Sector, including a floating solar power project at Hydroelectric Station 5 ($530,000) under SEFF 2

7. Almaty–Bishkek Economic Corridor Regional Improvement of Border Services Project ($37.5 million)

8. Energy Efficiency in Public Buildings ($25 million)

In total, the ADB plans to allocate $222 million for state investment projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. This funding will include: $74.8 million in grants from ADB's special funds, and $147.2 million in concessional loans from ADB's ordinary capital resources.

The corresponding framework agreement on the financing plan for 2025 has been submitted to the Kyrgyz Parliament for review. The agreement was signed between Kyrgyzstan and the ADB on November 4, 2024, in Bishkek.

The ADB promotes inclusive growth in the Kyrgyz Republic by alleviating poverty, diminishing gender and social inequalities, constructing infrastructure, enhancing human capital, reforming agriculture, and addressing the impacts of disasters and climate change. The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) ongoing initiatives in the Kyrgyz Republic promote economic diversification, inclusive development, and social protection. The ADB also facilitates the Kyrgyz Republic's active involvement in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program. As of 31 December 2023, the ADB has committed 217 public sector loans, grants, and technical support amounting to $2.6 billion to the Kyrgyz Republic.