Kyrgyzstan aspires to set up direct flight communication links with Oman

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek Kulubaev, proposed exploring the possibility of launching direct flights from Oman to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

Kulubaev made this suggestion during a meeting with the Executive Director of the Omani airline SalamAir, Talib Miran Al Raisi. He noted that Salam Air has experience operating charter flights.

In response, Al Raisi highlighted the airline’s interest in launching charter flights between the two countries as a step toward establishing permanent direct air connections. Following the meeting, the sides agreed to work on preparing the necessary legal and regulatory framework to move forward with this initiative.

SalamAir, founded in 2016, is Oman’s first low-cost airline, fully owned by Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS). The airline operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 aircraft and serves six domestic routes in Oman, along with 37 cities in 18 countries.

SalamAir has been recognized as Oman's most trusted brand in 2022 and 2023. The company is headquartered in Muscat and has contact centers in several cities including Salalah, Dubai, Karachi, Dhaka, and Jeddah.