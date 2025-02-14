Kyrgyzstan's president appoints minister of architecture, construction, and housing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, signed a decree appointing Nurdan Oruntaev as the Minister of Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

On February 11, Zhaparov signed a decree establishing the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services. The Ministry was established based on the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In a separate decree, Oruntaev was appointed as the acting Minister of the newly formed ministry. Before this, he served as the Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services.

On February 13, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Oruntaev for the position of Minister of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services.