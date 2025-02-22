Kyrgyzstan proposes transport control at border points with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 22. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan has presented a draft resolution for public discussion on the introduction of transportation control at five border crossing points along the Kyrgyz-Tajik and Kyrgyz-Uzbek borders, Trend reports.

The designated checkpoints are Kayragach, Bor-Dobo, Kyzyl-Kyya, Kara-Bagish, and Keng-Say.

The draft justification explains that through these checkpoints, goods are transported by road vehicles not only in bilateral international traffic but also to/from third countries such as Kazakhstan, Russia, and others. This requires appropriate permits for international transportation.

Due to the absence of transportation control at these checkpoints, trucks from other countries often pass through, violating international agreements related to international road transport, of which Kyrgyzstan is a participant. For foreign carriers to enter or transit through Kyrgyzstan, they must possess the required permits.

Currently, transportation control is conducted at other external Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) border checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan, including Torugart, Erkeshtam (China), Karamyk, Kyzyl-Bel, Kulundu (Tajikistan), and Dostuk (Uzbekistan).