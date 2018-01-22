Tajikistan seeks to commission 1st stage of Danghara oil refinery in 2019

22 January 2018 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The first stage of the oil refinery construction in the Danghara free economic zone in Tajikistan is planned to be commissioned in 2019, Sputnik Tajikistan reported citing Faridoon Rozikov, the head of Danghara free economic zone’s administration at the Tajik Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, on Jan. 22.

He added that the construction of the oil refinery has been completed by 99 percent.

"The investor of the project (Chinese company) held talks with Russia and Iran on the supply of crude oil,” he said. “After resolving all the issues related to the construction and supply of crude oil, the refinery is expected to be commissioned in 2019."

The Danghara free economic zone covering 521.3 hectares is located in Danghara district of Khatlon region.

In total, Tajikistan’s four free economic zones produced goods worth more than 38.7 million somoni (more than $4.3 million) in January-June 2017.

