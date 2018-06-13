Security services of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

The heads of the special services of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed in Dushanbe an agreement on cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, protection of the state borders and exchange of information, Sputnik Tajikistan reported, referring to the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan.

The document was signed by the Head of the State Committee for National Security Saimumin Yatimov and Uzbekistan’s National Security Service (SNB) chief of Ikhtiyor Abdullayev, the Committee said.

The delegation of the SNB of Uzbekistan headed by the Chief of the Service Ikhtiyor Abdullayev arrived in Dushanbe on June 12.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening cooperation between the intelligence services of the two countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism and transnational crime," the PRC of SCNS stated.

The parties noted that the two brotherly countries are united in approaches to the fight against terrorism, including terrorist and extremist organizations with a religious bias, and other armed and radical groups operating in Afghanistan.

"Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have a stable, strong and unified position in the fight against terrorist and extremist organizations," the PRC stated.

During the visit, Uzbekistan’s National Security Service (SNB) chief visited the construction site of the Roghun HPP, 120 km east of Dushanbe.

