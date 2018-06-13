Security services of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on co-op

13 June 2018 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

The heads of the special services of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed in Dushanbe an agreement on cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, protection of the state borders and exchange of information, Sputnik Tajikistan reported, referring to the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan.

The document was signed by the Head of the State Committee for National Security Saimumin Yatimov and Uzbekistan’s National Security Service (SNB) chief of Ikhtiyor Abdullayev, the Committee said.

The delegation of the SNB of Uzbekistan headed by the Chief of the Service Ikhtiyor Abdullayev arrived in Dushanbe on June 12.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening cooperation between the intelligence services of the two countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism and transnational crime," the PRC of SCNS stated.

The parties noted that the two brotherly countries are united in approaches to the fight against terrorism, including terrorist and extremist organizations with a religious bias, and other armed and radical groups operating in Afghanistan.

"Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have a stable, strong and unified position in the fight against terrorist and extremist organizations," the PRC stated.

During the visit, Uzbekistan’s National Security Service (SNB) chief visited the construction site of the Roghun HPP, 120 km east of Dushanbe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan to introduce e-payment in passenger transport
ICT 12:53
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for cold room equipment
Tenders 12:15
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan adopt military co-op plan
Kyrgyzstan 11:14
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 11:09
Belarus to participate in creation of agricultural complexes in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12 June 18:47
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of spare parts
Tenders 12 June 18:45
Uzbekistan to create own pomegranate brand, begin cultivating seedless varieties
Economy news 12 June 16:57
Uzbek president calls for storing more agricultural products
Economy news 12 June 15:51
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
Uzbekistan produces less oil, more gasoline
Oil&Gas 12 June 12:32
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
Uzbekistan significantly increases car production
Economy news 12 June 10:20
Tajikistan needs nearly $3B for development of transport infrastructure
Tajikistan 12 June 09:29
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 11 June 22:46
Import to Uzbekistan exceeds export by 26%
Economy news 11 June 22:36
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 June 21:13
USAID announces tender for tuberculosis combating in Uzbekistan
Tenders 11 June 15:43
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender on supply of fire-fighting equipment
Tenders 11 June 12:55