Tajikistan’s president awarded with ‘El-yurt hurmati’ order

19 August 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon with ‘El-yurt hurmati’ (“Respected by people and homeland”) order, spokesman for the Uzbek president Komil Allamjonov said, Gazeta.uz reported.

President Rahmon expressed gratitude to President Mirziyoyev.

“In fact, I should have given you this order," President Rahmon said. "Thanks to your firm political will, you solved the issues that were not solved for 27 years."

The awarding ceremony was held in the Palace of International Forums Uzbekistan, where the concert with the participation of Uzbek and Tajik singers was held.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US corporation resuming activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:42
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city administration to be able to issue bonds
Economy news 17:21
Uzbek export-import insurance company gets highest rating
Economy news 18 August 16:13
Uzbek-S.Korean JV to buy filter elements via tender
Uzbekistan 18 August 15:09
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for repair work
Uzbekistan 18 August 15:07
Eximbank of Russia to finance construction of metallurgy plant in Tashkent
Economy news 18 August 14:49
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 19
Business 17:46
US corporation resuming activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:42
Iran’s sate-run drilling firm unveils performance details
Business 17:24
Iran government says ready to reform economic policies
Business 17:23
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city administration to be able to issue bonds
Economy news 17:21
Iran's petchem products being smuggled into Iraq, Turkey - official
Business 16:55
Azerbaijani delegation participates in 6th Congress of Turkey’s Justice and Development
Politics 16:42
Promising route for Azerbaijan’s carbamide supply to Ukraine outlined
Economy news 16:22
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for autosampler ‎
Tenders 15:57