Tajikistan’s president awarded with ‘El-yurt hurmati’ order

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon with ‘El-yurt hurmati’ (“Respected by people and homeland”) order, spokesman for the Uzbek president Komil Allamjonov said, Gazeta.uz reported.

President Rahmon expressed gratitude to President Mirziyoyev.

“In fact, I should have given you this order," President Rahmon said. "Thanks to your firm political will, you solved the issues that were not solved for 27 years."

The awarding ceremony was held in the Palace of International Forums Uzbekistan, where the concert with the participation of Uzbek and Tajik singers was held.

