Tajik president: Creating IFAS was wise decision

24 August 2018 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Creating the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) in 1993 was a wise decision, said Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of the IFAS Founding States, held Aug. 24 in Turkmenistan, Tajik agency Avesta reports citing the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the summit.

"Thanks to joint efforts, within the framework of IFAS, we managed to attract the attention of the global community to the problems of the Aral Sea and to establish cooperation with regional and international organizations and donor countries, to direct funds to the implementation of projects and programs to solve the Aral problem," Rahmon noted.

The president stressed a number of problems related to climate change and added that only in recent decades Tajikistan has lost more than 30 percent of its glaciers.

Taking into account the rapid increase in water consumption in the region, the head of state announced the initiative of Tajikistan on the effective use of fresh water reserves of the Sarez Lake to improve the drinking water provision to the countries of the region.

The president also underlined the need to develop the hydropower, since it is one of the main sources of renewable energy, which contributes to the development of the green economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kyrgyz president takes part in summit of IFAS founders
Kyrgyzstan 19:25
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull increasing number of border checkpoints
Tajikistan 15:21
Tajik, Turkmen presidents emphasize broad co-op prospects
Turkmenistan 14:55
Heads of Central Asian states mull saving Aral Sea in Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan 13:28
Central Asian states mull general issues of ecology, water use at meeting in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:35
Turkmen, Uzbek projects on saving Aral Sea complement each other - president
Uzbekistan 11:06
Latest
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 20:58
Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended
Oil&Gas 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 20:47
IOM opens 3 tenders for modernizing Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service
Business 19:58
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to settle Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:50
Kyrgyz president takes part in summit of IFAS founders
Kyrgyzstan 19:25
Turkmen, Kazakh presidents stress need for new co-op approaches
Economy news 18:55
Russia-Turkey relations becoming more meaningful: Putin
Russia 18:30
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 18:29