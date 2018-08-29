Tajikistan, Pakistan eye co-op in emergency response

29 August 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) of Tajikistan, Rustam Nazarzod has received Head of the Center for Strategic and International Studies of Pakistan Syed Khalid Amir Jafari.

At the meeting, the chairman of the CES presented to the high-ranking guest a detailed information about the Committee, its structural units, as well as international cooperation with other countries in prevention and elimination of consequences of natural disasters, Head of the CES Press Center Umeda Yusufi told Avesta agency.

The development of cooperation in prevention and elimination of emergency situations, protection of population and territories from accidents and disasters, as well as joint activities of states in this area were discussed at the meeting.

The chairman of the Committee noted that development of relations between countries in this area is particularly important, and the CES of Tajikistan pays close attention to this issue.

Syed Khalid Amir Jafari assured that in the future he will continue joint efforts to deepen cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on issues of mutual interest took place.

