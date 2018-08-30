Foreign Ministry: Russia monitors situation on Tajik-Afghan border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Moscow is closely tracking the development of the situation on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan which aggravated a few days ago, the Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

"We are closely monitoring the development of the situation on the Afghan-Tajik border, the provision of security and stability of which is helped by the servicemen of the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan," Zakharova said during the briefing.

On August 26, at approximately 15.00 (GMT + 5), an unknown armed group consisting of 10-12 people illegally crossed the border and penetrated 50-100 meters deep into the territory of Tajikistan at the border section guarded by the "Hamadoni" border detachment on the Tajik-Afghan border.

The armed group opened fire with AK-74 automatic weapons at the "Niva" car nearby, with three foresters inside. As a result of attack two of them died on the spot, the third one managed to escape and get to the border outpost.

Some Tajik and foreign media have reported that the Tajik side, using aircraft and helicopters, allegedly launched air strikes on the territory of Afghanistan.

The Press Secretary of the Main Department of Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan Mukhammad Ulugkhodjaev dismissed the rumor, saying the Tajik side did not use aircraft at all.

