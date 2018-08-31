Tajik National Bank extends licenses of payment systems

31 August 2018 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The National Bank of Tajikistan has extended licenses of three Russian financial institutions that are engaged in money transfers in Tajikistan, TajikTA reported.

The right to provide transaction services in the next three years was received by Payment Center LLC, Qiwi Bank JSC and Unistream.

The permits are issued so that operators of Russian payment systems Zolotaya Korona, CONTACT and Unistream can carry out their activities in the territory of Tajikistan.

Most operators, in particular the international systems Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, Western Union, Zolotaya Korona, Leader, Unistream and others had previously provided the Tajik National Bank with the necessary documents for obtaining licenses.

