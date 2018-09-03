Deputy of Xi Jinping for military issues to visit Tajikistan

3 September 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Colonel-General Xu Qiliang will visit Dushanbe on September 4-6, Asia-Plus reported.

His visit will take place in the framework of the implementation of important agreements reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping with the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Department of Information, Press, Analysis and Foreign Policy Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Xu Qiliang will hold meetings and talks with Emomali Rahmon, the Minister of Defense Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, and will visit one of military units of the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan told Asia-Plus.

This visit will help to strengthen the strategic trust between Beijing and Dushanbe, contributing to the promotion of pragmatic cooperation in the military sphere, the Defense Ministry of the country said in a statement.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping is the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China August manufacturing growth slows to 14-month low
China 12:26
China's Xi says funds for Africa not for 'vanity projects'
China 09:58
Five killed in China floods
China 2 September 20:00
China loans Nigeria $328 million to boost telecoms: Nigeria presidency
China 2 September 13:47
Uzbekistan to use Chinese suspended trains
Uzbekistan 2 September 13:33
Tajikistan, Qatar mull development of co-op in various fields
Tajikistan 2 September 11:46
Latest
Number of US, EU tourists visiting Iran falls
Business 12:49
UK, Russia buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:48
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:46
Prices for meat products in Kazakhstan increase
Kazakhstan 12:40
Israeli startups raised nearly $300m in August
Israel 12:28
China August manufacturing growth slows to 14-month low
China 12:26
Long reach of U.S. sanctions hits Syria reconstruction
US 12:24
Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely
Russia 12:22
Azerbaijan's second satellite to support DTH broadcasting platform
ICT 12:10