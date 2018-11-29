58 more sports grounds expected to be built in Tajik capital next year

29 November 2018 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

58 more sports grounds are expected to be built in Tajik capital next year. The government has endorsed the plan of actions on constructing sports grounds and laying out parks and squares in all districts of Dushanbe, news.tj reports.

By government’s decree each of ministries and agencies will construct one sports ground in Dushanbe.

Thus, 23 such sports facilities will be built in the Sino district, 15 sports grounds will be built in the Firdavsi district, 10 sports grounds will be built in the Ismoili Somoni district and 10 sports grounds will be built in the Shohmansour district.

Besides, six squares will be laid out in the Firdavsi district and one square will be laid out in the Shohmansour district.

To-date, 86 ministries and agencies of Tajikistan and some individuals have reportedly financed construction of 92 sports and children’s grounds as well as 12 parks and squares in the Tajik capital.

