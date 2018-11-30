Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan agree to intensify join fight against drug trafficking in the region

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to intensify join fight against drug trafficking in the region. This issues has reportedly been discussed here at a meeting of Kyrgyz interior minister with senior representatives of Tajikistan counter-narcotics agency, news.tj reports.

Kyrgyz Interior Minister, Kashkar Junushaliyev, heading a delegation of the Kyrgyz interior ministry, yesterday visited the Drug Control Agency (DCA) under the President of Tajikistan in Dushanbe.

The two sides discussed the state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in combating drug trafficking, according to the DCA press center.

In the course of the talks, Kyrgyz minister expressed concern about appearance of “so-called new psychoactive substances” in the region, which are not on the narcotic drug list, the source said.

The meeting reportedly resulted in signing of an agreement on cooperation between Tajikistan’s DCA and Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry in combating trafficking drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

