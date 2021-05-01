OSCE ready to contribute to peaceful resolution of Tajik-Kyrgyz border conflict

Tajikistan 1 May 2021 23:04 (UTC+04:00)
OSCE ready to contribute to peaceful resolution of Tajik-Kyrgyz border conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Head of Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry Sirojiddin Mukhriddin held meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE Ann Linde online, the ministry’s information department said on May 1, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the department, the parties discussed issues related to the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

Linde offered OSCE’s assistance in promoting a peaceful solution to the conflict in the border zone of the two countries.

Discussing the situation on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border, the minister informed about the results of the two countries’ negotiations at all levels to stabilize the situation, including the agreement on a ceasefire and the readiness of the parties to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

The Swedish foreign minister welcomed the agreements reached and offered all possible assistance to the organization to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the situation.

Linde also called on both sides to uphold OSCE commitments and to continue to make efforts and negotiate to further de-escalate the situation.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan).

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi
UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi
EU channeling further support to India amid surge in COVID-19 infections
EU channeling further support to India amid surge in COVID-19 infections
INS Talwar departs from Bahrain for India with 40 MT of liquid oxygen
INS Talwar departs from Bahrain for India with 40 MT of liquid oxygen
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Ardabil Free Trade Zone to contribute to development of Azerbaijan-Iran co-op – Governor Business 00:01
Turkey ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan and restore infrastructure Kyrgyzstan 1 May 23:57
UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi Other News 1 May 23:52
EU channeling further support to India amid surge in COVID-19 infections Other News 1 May 23:49
INS Talwar departs from Bahrain for India with 40 MT of liquid oxygen Other News 1 May 23:46
Turkey reports over 28 800 COVID-19 cases Turkey 1 May 23:21
Uzbekistan Airways to replenish fleet with new Boeing and Airbus aircrafts Transport 1 May 23:17
Uzbekistan and Eurasian Economic Union sign plan of joint events for 2021-2023 Uzbekistan 1 May 23:16
Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in April Uzbekistan 1 May 23:15
World Bank eyes supporting implementation of socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 May 23:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 2 Oil&Gas 1 May 23:04
OSCE ready to contribute to peaceful resolution of Tajik-Kyrgyz border conflict Tajikistan 1 May 23:04
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of European Championship Society 1 May 23:04
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 1 May 23:04
Azerbaijan discloses number of subsidized farmers for 2020 autumn cropping Economy 1 May 23:03
Iran’s NIDC announces amount of allocated funds Oil&Gas 1 May 23:03
Azerbaijan's junior team won the bronze medal of the European Championship in Sochi Society 1 May 22:55
Kabul on high alert amid 'deadline' for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan Other News 1 May 22:49
As COVID-19 cases surge, lockdown in Indian capital extended by a week Other News 1 May 22:03
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 1 May 21:20
Pakistan to reduce inbound int'l air travel to 20 pct amid COVID-19 surge Transport 1 May 21:05
Restriction on movement to be in force from 11pm to 4 am Georgia 1 May 20:24
Iran's Anzali, Russian SEZ Lotus to renovate economic ties Iran 1 May 19:50
Tajikistan returns 10 hostages to Kyrgyzstan, including head of local village Tajikistan 1 May 19:48
Turkey adds cryptocurrency platforms to terror financing rules Finance 1 May 19:24
Italy submits its Recovery Plan to EU Commission just before deadline Economy 1 May 19:07
Intel seeks $10 bln in subsidies for European chip plant Finance 1 May 18:19
Georgian National Bank sees increase in international reserves Finance 1 May 17:20
COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to be soon delivered to Azerbaijan Politics 1 May 17:15
Heads of Kyrgyz, Tajik national security committees agree to stop fire, withdraw troops Kyrgyzstan 1 May 17:15
Ukraine, Georgia interested in "Brody - Adamova Zastava" oil pipeline project Oil&Gas 1 May 17:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 1 Society 1 May 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 1,213 more COVID-19 cases, 2,104 recoveries Society 1 May 16:50
Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center calls for Covid support for poor countries Society 1 May 16:48
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan begin negotiating on state border delimitation, demarсation Kyrgyzstan 1 May 16:37
Armenia destroyed graves on Martyrs' Alley in Azerbaijan's Aghdam for plundering Politics 1 May 16:34
Azerbaijan's president, first lady sign obituary on youth minister's death Politics 1 May 16:32
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 trade with CIS countries grows Business 1 May 15:02
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran intends to change production of several goods Business 1 May 14:57
Head of Kyrgyzstan's Border Service leaves for Tajikistan for negotiations Kyrgyzstan 1 May 14:57
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of European Championship in Russia Society 1 May 14:56
Azerbaijan shares footage from Jabrayil's Galajiq village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 1 May 14:41
Construction of Zangilan Airport kicks off - AZAL (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 1 May 14:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 1 May 14:31
More than 2.5 million people infected with COVID-19 in Iran Society 1 May 14:30
Russian MPs, experts arrive in Azerbaijan's war-torn Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 1 May 14:29
State property auction to be held in Turkmenistan Finance 1 May 14:27
Turkmenistan determines required volume of sugar beet production Business 1 May 14:27
Uzbekistan establishing inspectorate for control over safety of water facilities Uzbekistan 1 May 14:25
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy announces completion of repairs at Atyrau Refinery Oil&Gas 1 May 14:15
Iran’s exports through Mazandaran Province increase Business 1 May 14:14
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Saryhajyly village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 1 May 14:12
China administers more than 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 30 Other News 1 May 13:53
Kyrgyzstan unveils number of casualties in incident on border with Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 1 May 13:52
Germany, France, Spain aim for fighter jet agreement next week Europe 1 May 13:51
U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster US 1 May 13:50
Exports through Iran's Shahid Rajaee port increase Transport 1 May 13:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani ICT sector highlights ICT 1 May 13:36
Georgia shares statistics on COVID-19 cases Georgia 1 May 13:35
Kazakh uranium mining company to purchase welding electrodes via tender Kazakhstan 1 May 13:28
Number of restored small and medium-sized mines in Iran announced Business 1 May 13:27
Tajik servicemen open fire on houses of Kyrgyz citizens - Border Service Kyrgyzstan 1 May 13:23
Iran's South Pars Gas Company prepares to launch refinery Oil&Gas 1 May 13:17
Presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss agreements regarding situation on border Tajikistan 1 May 12:47
Uzbek industrial, construction bank eyes opening credit line for new projects Construction 1 May 12:46
AZAL postpones commencement of Baku-London-Baku flights Transport 1 May 12:44
Uzbek trade house to be established in Riga Uzbekistan 1 May 12:31
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan have potential for further dev’t of beneficial co-op Business 1 May 12:30
Belarus and Uzbekistan have every opportunity to increase trade – Belarusian PM Uzbekistan 1 May 12:27
Kazakh exports to Canada decrease threefold Business 1 May 11:39
Kyrgyz border service records movement of military equipment on Tajik territory Kyrgyzstan 1 May 11:23
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 1 May 11:15
Turkmenistan, Russia interested in strengthening mutually beneficial partnership Business 1 May 11:09
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase Finance 1 May 10:58
Azerbaijani discloses its oil prices Finance 1 May 10:57
Extensive use of POS terminals to minimize illicit business in Azerbaijan - tax service Business 1 May 10:56
Turkmenistan-EAEU co-op to contribute to Eurasian economy Business 1 May 10:36
Iranian currency rates for May 1 Finance 1 May 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 1 Uzbekistan 1 May 10:05
India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases Other News 1 May 09:53
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to talk over delimitation and demarcation of state borders Kyrgyzstan 1 May 09:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 1 May 09:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 1 May 09:44
Analyst talks energy volume to be generated via renewable sources in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 1 May 09:37
Iran receives 7th consignment of Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Politics 1 May 09:33
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova reaches semifinals of European Championship in Sochi Society 1 May 09:14
Turkey reports 31,891 new COVID-19 cases, 4,820,591 in total Turkey 1 May 08:44
Kyrgyzstan enters national mourning period for victims of border conflict Kyrgyzstan 1 May 08:41
EU announces winning project for promotion of European businesses, economic interests in Georgia Georgia 1 May 08:38
Hungarian trade volume with Central Asia shows annual increase - MFA Finance 1 May 08:02
Hospital fire kills 18 COVID-19 patients in India's Gujarat Other News 1 May 07:49
Three killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Russia’s Far East Russia 1 May 06:48
Nearly 340 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast World 1 May 05:57
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 1 May 04:56
Intel seeks $10 billion in subsidies for European chip plant World 1 May 03:33
UK records another 2,381 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths Europe 1 May 02:48
Gunmen kill 323, kidnap 949 in 3 months in NW Nigerian state World 1 May 01:47
IEA discloses number of globally sold electric vehicles in 2020 Economy 1 May 01:01
Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province Other News 1 May 00:57
Kyrgyz PM holds closed meeting in Osh Kyrgyzstan 1 May 00:03
All news