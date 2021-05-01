OSCE ready to contribute to peaceful resolution of Tajik-Kyrgyz border conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Head of Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry Sirojiddin Mukhriddin held meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE Ann Linde online, the ministry’s information department said on May 1, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the department, the parties discussed issues related to the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

Linde offered OSCE’s assistance in promoting a peaceful solution to the conflict in the border zone of the two countries.

Discussing the situation on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border, the minister informed about the results of the two countries’ negotiations at all levels to stabilize the situation, including the agreement on a ceasefire and the readiness of the parties to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

The Swedish foreign minister welcomed the agreements reached and offered all possible assistance to the organization to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the situation.

Linde also called on both sides to uphold OSCE commitments and to continue to make efforts and negotiate to further de-escalate the situation.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan).

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.