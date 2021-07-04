Over 300 servicemen of Afghan Armed Forces cross into territory of Tajikistan

oday at 18:30, the situation in the Ovez village of Hohon County, Shahribuzurg County and Ziraki Village of Rogiston County of the Afghan Badakhshan Region became more complicated. These areas were completely taken over by the Taliban movement. During the clashes, the Taliban also took over the Ovez border commandant’s office in Hohon County, reports the Tajik Border Troops Press Center, Trend reports citing Khovar.

Over 300 servicemen of the Afghan Armed Forces, after fierce resistance, in order to save personnel, crossed the state border of Tajikistan through the guarded section of the border between the 5th frontier post “Istiklol” and the 6th frontier post “Sarigor” of the Shamsiddin Shohin frontier detachment.

The Tajik border guards guided by the principles of humanism and good neighborliness, allowed the retreating Afghan servicemen to enter the territory of Tajikistan.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan is under the full control of the Tajik border guards.