Russian, Tajik presidents talk military-political situation in Afghanistan

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing NIAT Khovar.

The conversation focused on the topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

The parties paid special attention to the sharp deterioration of the military-political situation in Afghanistan.

In this context, the Presidents thoroughly discussed the current alarming situation in the northern and northeastern provinces of Afghanistan, bordering Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries.

In order to prevent existing threats to regional security, it was pointed out the importance of further joint steps to strengthen interaction between the competent authorities and relevant ministries and departments of the two countries, both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

The heads of state stressed that the Tajik-Afghan section of the border is of strategic importance in terms of ensuring the security of the southern borders of the CSTO and the CIS.

In this regard, the parties discussed the issues of strengthening the protection of the Tajik-Afghan border, as well as the provision of material and technical aid and assistance to the border forces of Tajikistan in this matter.

The Presidents also expressed their mutual readiness for purposeful work on the further development of Tajik-Russian strategic partnership relations.