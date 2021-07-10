Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck 27 km (17 miles) east of Rasht in Tajikistan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km and was also about 153 km south east of Khujand, Tajikistan, according to the EMSC.
