Nearly 350 Afghan citizens cross state border with Tajikistan over two days

From July 13 through July 14, 347 Afghan citizens, including 91 men, 77 women and 177 minors (64 boys and 113 girls), who are Kyrgyz origin residents of the Andemin village of the Wakhan district of Badakhshan province, fearing persecution by the armed groups of Taliban movement and in order to save their lives, crossed the state border in the area of Kyzyl-Rabot rural community of the Murgob district and entered Tajikistan. While crossing the state border, two babies died, reports the Press Center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for be National Security, Trend reports citing Khovar.

Tajik border guards allowed entry to these Afghan refugees.

Currently, the Afghan refugees are in Cheshteba and Duyutuk areas of Kyzyl-Rabot rural community of the Murgob district.

More than 3.5 kilograms of narcotics were seized from Afghan refugees while they were entering Tajikistan.

The situation in this area of the Tajik-Afghan border is under the full control of Tajik border guards.