No airplane with Afghan President Ghani entered Tajik airspace - MFA

Tajikistan 16 August 2021 09:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

No plane with the President of Afghanistan, Muhammad Ashraf Ghani entered the airspace of Tajikistan, or landed on the territory of the country, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The Tajik side didn’t receive a corresponding request from the Afghan side.

