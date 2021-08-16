No airplane with Afghan President Ghani entered Tajik airspace - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16
Trend:
No plane with the President of Afghanistan, Muhammad Ashraf Ghani entered the airspace of Tajikistan, or landed on the territory of the country, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.
The Tajik side didn’t receive a corresponding request from the Afghan side.
