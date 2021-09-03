Vaccination campaign in Dushanbe completed by over 91%

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Dushanbe has reached 91.7% of the planned level, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

As of August 31, 2,009,748 people or 34.5% of the population have been vaccinated, as well as 798,308 citizens received the second dose of the vaccine in Tajikistan.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, with the consistent effort of the government to protect the population from this disease and practical measures taken in this direction, 4,760,740 doses of the vaccine have so far been imported into the country.

According to the decision of the Republican COVID-19 Prevention Commission, vaccination is mandatory for citizens over 18 years old.

The vaccine is provided to the citizens free of charge.

According to field experts, at present, vaccines and preventive measures, including wearing medical protective masks, regular hand washing, and maintaining social distance are the main means of reducing the disease.