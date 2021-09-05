Tajikistan, UK talk situation in Afghanistan

On September 2, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin had a telephone conversation with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Dominic Raab, Trend reports citing Khovar.

During the call, the parties held constructive talks on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening the border and climate change.

In the process of conversation, the sides focused on the problems of Afghanistan and the current critical development of the situation in that country.