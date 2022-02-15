Tajikistan plans to export 1.5 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan
Tajikistan plans to export 1.5 billion kWh of electricity to Afghanistan this year, head of the Tajik power energy holding Maduamr Asozoda said, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.
This is stipulated in the agreement signed with Afghan power company Breshna in December 2021 in Tashkent.
Tajikistan will charge 4.67 cents for 1 kWh of electricity exported to Afghanistan.
As of January 1, Breshna owed $33 million to Tajikistan for exported electricity. Breshna paid $2 million in January and $4 million in February.
1.4 billion kWh of electricity will be exported to Uzbekistan at 2 cents for 1 kWh.
