Dushanbe City Hall and SUE Smart City to build the first IT Park in Tajikistan

The Dushanbe City Hall and the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) Smart City plan to build the first IT Park in Tajikistan, Trend reports with reference to Asia-Plus.

The SUE Smart City’s official website says the Dushanbe Technology Park will be the first example of synthesis of science, education and high technologies in Tajikistan.

The SUE Smart City says the main goal of creating such a park is to speed up the development of IT-sector in the country.

Smart city technologies allow city officials to interact directly with both the community and city infrastructure, and to monitor what is happening in the city and how it is evolving.

IT Parks means agglomerations of IT companies, universities, research and development institutions, service providers, financial institutions and others in a single campus like facility, to seek synergy and exploit advantages through networking of the different market participants.

The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan (MoINT) noted in March last year that it plans to set up the Digitalization Council for launching the first High-Tech Park in the country.

On March 10, 2021, an online panel discussion was organized by a MoINT in collaboration with University of Central Asia (UCA) and StrategEast for different ministries, committees, public and private organizations including representatives of development partners to discuss and explore the Eurasian experience in the creation of High Technology Parks.

During the panel discussion, experts from Eurasia reportedly shared their experiences on the important factors to be considered while creating a High-Tech Park, including the required basic infrastructures, competence, technology, and legal framework.

Tajik officials noted that creation of the High-Tech Park would be a part of the MoINT’s work aimed at introducing new technologies, including those providing access of rural population to a high-speed Internet and called on development partners, private sector and non-government organizations to contribute to creation to the Digitalization Council and ultimately to the launch of the High-Tech Park.