Tajikistan takes measures to enhance integration with CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Tajikistan is constantly taking measures to strengthen integration with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Trend reports via Tajik’s media.

Rasulzoda stated during the CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting that Tajikistan is continually taking steps to develop integration with member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and all possibilities are purposefully used in this direction.

Moreover, the Prime Minister of Tajikistan also expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with CIS countries in spheres of economy and trade, investment, science and education, industry and agriculture, energy, etc.