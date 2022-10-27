Tajikistan, EU indicate priority areas for further partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met today with the European Council President Charles Michel in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports citing the Tajik president's press service.

During the meeting, Rahmon and Michel discussed issues of developing investment cooperation, joint company activities, providing technical and financial assistance to Tajikistan's priority socioeconomic areas, and financial support to overcome the consequences of COVID-19.

"Strengthening of Tajikistan's partnership with the EU in financing the implementation of "Green Economy," "Digital Economy," "Technological Parks," "Digital Technologies," and the introduction of the "Electronic Trade" system in Tajikistan was interpreted for the benefit of both parties," the message says.

Furthermore, the parties recognized the need to establish cooperation in the fields of industry, mining, infrastructure construction, agriculture, tourism, education, and healthcare.