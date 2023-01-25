Tajikistan considering importing gas and oil from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan reviewed prospects for the supply of various fuels including gas and oil to Tajikistan, Trend reports via Tajik Media,

This was discussed between Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kazakhstan Khairullo Ibodzoda and Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov on January 24, 2023, in Astana.

During the meeting, the parties considered the current level and prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The main issues were a further partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in the water and energy sector

Meanwhile, according to Argus Media's "The current situation in LPG market in Central Asia" report, the volume of Tajik imports of LPG from Kazakhstan from January through September 2022 amounted to 234,800 tons, which is a decrease of 17.2 percent over the same period in 2021 (283,800 tons).