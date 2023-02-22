Tajikistan's electricity exports increase in January 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Tajikistan exported electricity for more than $4.3 million in January 2023, which is an increase of almost 50 percent or $1.4 million, compared to January 2022, according to the State Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, Trend reports via Tajik media.

According to the Barqi Tojik (national integrated power company of Tajikistan), Tajikistan exported electricity to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in January 2023.

These supplies were made in the frame of preparation of Tajikistan’s energy system for joining the Central Asian Power System (CPAS).

Earlier this year, Tajikistan’s Energy Ministry said that the connection of power grids from the central part of Tajikistan to the CPAS via Uzbekistan’s power transmission lines would be completed no later than in April 2023.

CAPS, a regional electricity transmission network, was created under the Soviet Union. For today, CAPS coordinates its operation among Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. In recent decades, power exchange within CAPS has faced a downward tendency, and Tajikistan’s disconnection from Uzbekistan in 2009 limited the effectiveness of an interconnected CAPS.

According, to the statistics, Tajikistan exported electricity for more than $106 million in 2022, which is up by 10.6 percent compared to 2021.