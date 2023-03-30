FAO promotes food, nutritional resilience in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a project to improve regulations for the protection and sustainable use of agrobiodiversity and traditional knowledge and promote food and nutritional resilience in Tajikistan in 2022, a source in FAO told Trend.

The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Its main focus is to preserve and sustain the use of local genetic resources for agricultural production and improve livelihood in view of existing climate change, land degradation and other issues.

The organization said that in 2022 for improved water resource management, jointly with Agrarian University and the Institute of irrigation, FAO Tajikistan developed the methodology for water use planning for drinking and irrigation and for the use of solar energy in irrigation and drinking water systems.

"FAO also assisted the government in developing the mechanism for the proper planning and monitoring of green investments under the Green Climate Fund (GCF) facility by developing a monitoring system, improved private sector involvement strategy and other important strategic and normative documents," the source noted.

Moreover, FAO initiated the support to develop the application to include Hissar Valley into the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems list. Besides, FAO launched a "Digital Village" to move towards more digital agriculture.

Tajikistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have been cooperating since 1995. For years, FAO has been focusing on improving sustainable food security and nutrition and increasing resilience to climate change in Tajikistan.