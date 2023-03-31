Tajikistan takes part in Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Germany Imomuddin Sattorov held meetings with heads of delegations from various countries, as well as agencies and companies working in the field of renewable energy following the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue – 2023, a high-level international conference, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

An international high-level conference was held through the joint initiative of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action of Germany from March 28 to 29, 2023.

During the conference, the Tajik Ambassador emphasized the role of Tajikistan's global initiatives to prevent the consequences of climate change and protect glaciers, as well as the participation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the UN Water Conference 2023 in New York taking place in 22-24 March.

Following the conference, ministers and high-level delegations from over 90 countries, business representatives, influential companies producing electricity from environmentally friendly and renewable energy sources, as well as research institutions, experts, and civil society gathered under the motto "Energy Transition - Ensuring a Green Future."

During the two-day event, the participants exchanged ideas on strategies for achieving climate neutrality, transitioning to "green energy," and preventing the negative consequences of climate change.