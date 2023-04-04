Delegation from Russian Altai region to visit Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The entrepreneurs from the Altai region of Russia and Tajikistan’s business circles are going to hold meeting on April 10 in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe, Trend reports with reference to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

During their visit to Tajikistan, the entrepreneurs from Russia plan to discuss prospects for cooperation with the representatives of the Tajik business community.

The mission also includes a visit to Khujand city of Tajikistan, where B2B (business-to-business) meetings between entrepreneurs from both countries will be held.

The Russian delegation consists of representatives of six large and medium-sized influential companies and enterprises that are coming to Tajikistan to explore the country's entrepreneurial and investment opportunities and seek partners for cooperation.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, these companies operate in the production of tires and chambers for passenger and commercial vehicles, logistics services, the production of soft drinks (beer, water, kvass, lemonade, mineral water, and non-carbonated beverages), ecological and agricultural products.

Meanwhile, according to statistical data, the trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan amounted to more than $1.6 billion in 2022.