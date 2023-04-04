Azerbaijani-Tajik Investment Forum kicks off in Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Azerbaijani-Tajik Investment Forum with the participant of Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov has kicked off in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, Trend reports via Tajik media.

More than 200 representatives from both countries' business circles are participating in the forum. The Azerbaijani side is represented by about 40 companies.

The main reason of the forum is to find opportunities to for investments in the field of economy, trade, industry, energy, tourism, transport, logistics, agriculture, new technologies and export development.

Following the forum, Chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan Saadi Kodirzoda and Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov discussed the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation and attraction of Azerbaijani capital to the economy of Tajikistan.

The participants noted that the holding of the Azerbaijani-Tajik Investment Forum will play an important role in strengthening the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. It was emphasized that there are enormous trade and investment opportunities between the states, the utilization of which will be in the interests of both countries in the future.