Azerbaijan's Azer-Turk Bank, Tajikistan's Amonatbonk sign document on co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Amonatbonk (the State Savings Bank of Tajikistan) and Azerbaijani Azer-Turk Bank on April 4 signed a Memorandum of Understanding, eyeing to strengthen the collaboration between the two financial institutions, Trend reports via Ammonatbonk.

The agreement was signed by the heads of Amonatbonk and Azer-Turk Bank within the frame of Azerbaijan-Tajik Investment Forum in Dushanbe.

After the signing of the document, a B2B (business-to business) meeting was held between the heads of Amonatbonk and the Azerbaijani bank.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the establishment of banking operations, such as the opening of correspondent accounts, overnight placement, currency exchange, and mutual exchange of practices.

The bank executives agreed to create a working group from the relevant staff of the central offices of the banks and to implement the specified plans as soon as possible.

The bank noted that the bilateral meeting between Amonatbonk and Azer-Turk Bank has created a good foundation for further cooperation.

The Azerbaijani-Tajik Investment Forum with the participant of Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov has kicked off in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on April 4.

More than 200 representatives from both countries' business circles are participating in the forum. The Azerbaijani side is represented by about 40 companies.