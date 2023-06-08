Turkmenistan, Russia discuss development of comprehensive co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Tajikistan and Russia discussed the current state and opportunities for the development of comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Tajikistan, these issues were discussed between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit.

The sides focused on the issues of bilateral cooperation in politics, economy, trade, and cultural and humanitarian fields. With this in mind, they noted the importance of gradually expanding mutually beneficial partnerships in these areas.

In turn, Rahmon noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest and also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in various sectors of the economy, education, migration, as well as interregional cooperation.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on issues of the international and regional agenda, in particular, on the Afghan issue.