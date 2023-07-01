Trade turnover between Tajikistan, Türkiye grows m-o-m

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Türkiye amounted to $39.7 million in April 2023, which is 15 percent more than $34.5 million in the same month of 2022, Trend reports.

Exports from Türkiye to Tajikistan in April this year amounted to $24.7 million, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute. This figure increased 22.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022, when exports stood at $20.2 million.

During the period under review, imports by Türkiye from Tajikistan totaled $14.9 million, increasing 5 percent over $14.2 million in April 2022.

During the period from January through April 2023, the total trade turnover between the countries amounted to $178.9 million, indicating a significant increase of 32.4 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2022, which recorded $135.1 million.

Out of this, Türkiye's exports to Tajikistan accounted for $123.5 million, while imports from Tajikistan amounted to $55.3 million.