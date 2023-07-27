Cargo, passenger transportation in Tajikistan speeding up

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 27. The transportation sector in Tajikistan has been on the rise, regarding both cargo and passenger turnover, Trend reports.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) data said the cargo transportation in Tajikistan increased 7.8 percent year-on-year, while passenger transportation surge by 50 percent in the reporting month.

Furthermore, EDB’s economists noted that the economy of Tajikistan continues to grow, primarily driven by strong domestic demand.

In May 2023, the turnover of retail trade increased by 14.8 percent year-on-year, while the volume of investments grew by 29.1 percent.

All major production sectors have made positive contributions to the overall economic dynamics: agriculture increased output by 12.6 percent year-on-year, industry by 22.8 percent.

Based on these trends, the EDB forecasted that the country's GDP will increase by 7.9 percent in 2023, compared to 2022.

However, there is a slowdown expected, compared to this year's first quarter's growth rate of 8.2 percent, due to a reduction in remittances flowing into Tajikistan amid the depreciation of the Russian ruble.

According to the Ministry of Transport of the country, passenger transportation in Tajikistan amounted to 218.3 million people from January through March 2023, which is 11.3 percent more than for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, cargo transportation by all means of transport reached 23.3 million tons, which is an increase of 10.8 percent year-on-year.