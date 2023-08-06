Tajikistan’s trade turnover with CIS countries records minor decrease

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 6. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and the countries-members of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) amounted to $1.73 billion, or 50.6 percent of Tajikistan’s total trade turnover from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, Tajikistan's trade turnover with CIS countries decreased 0.1 percent year-on-year.

Tajikistan’s trade with non-CIS countries reached $1.69 billion, or 49.4 percent of Tajikistan’s overall trade, in the first half of 2023. The figure decreased by 5.4 percent compared to the same months in 2022.

Tajikistan engaged in trade operations with 106 countries during the first six months of 2023. Overall, Tajikistan’s trade turnover reached $3.42 billion from January through June 2023, declining 2.8 percent or by $98.2 million year-on-year.

Tajikistan’s exports totaled $678.6 million, which is 44.2 percent or $536.6 million less than in the first half of 2022.

The country’s imports amounted to $2.74 billion, increasing by 19.1 percent, or $438.4 million, compared to the same months of 2022.