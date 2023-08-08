Tajikistan's Somon Air resumes flights to Russia’s Zhukovsky Airport

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 8. Tajikistan's national airline Somon Air is to resume weekly flights from Dushanbe to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow from the beginning of August, as well as add another flight to the schedule, Trend reports.

The first flight is expected on August 15, and subsequent flights will be operated from Tajikistan’s Dushanbe Airport on Tuesdays, with return on Wednesdays.

In addition, Somon Air will increase the number of flights between Tajikistan's Khujand Airport (the administrative center of the Sughd region) and Moscow's Domodedovo Airport to two per week – on Mondays and Thursdays from August 17.

Somon Air also plans to increase the frequency of flights from Dushanbe to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).

The company will provide flights to Almaty on Wednesdays and Saturdays from August 19, and from September 3 – three times a week to Jeddah (on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday). Somon Air also plans to open a regular flight between Tajikistan’s Dushanbe and Russia’s Makhachkala, as well as increase the number of flights to Russia’s Samara and Kazan from Tajikistan’s Dushanbe and to Russia’s Surgut from Tajikistan’s Khujand.

Company Somon Air, Tajik airline provides flights to various countries, including Germany, UAE, Turkey, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Its fleet includes Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.