Tajikistan allocates significant funds for international road project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 22. Tajikistan will allocate 2.5 billion somoni ($227 million) for the construction and reconstruction of a road in the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region in the eastern part of the country, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said during a meeting with residents of Gorno-Badakhshan, Trend reports.

According to him, the current length of the road is 109 km, and it will be shortened by 17 km after complete reconstruction. Ultimately, there will be a 92-kilometer modern road that complies with all international standards.

"The construction of this road holds significant economic and social importance not only for the region's population, but in the near future, it will also serve as a transit-economic corridor between China-Tajikistan-Northern Afghanistan and China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe".

As part of the development of this economic corridor, the country's government has decided to implement road construction projects from Rushan village to the village of Varshez in the Shughnon district, covering a distance of 235 km, and from Varshez to the Kulma-Karasu border crossing, covering almost 300 km. Additionally, the Kulma-Karasu border crossing will undergo reconstruction.

"The creation of such corridors will lead to an increase in international freight and passenger transportation, as well as strengthen transit and tourism opportunities for the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region," Rahmon said.

It was noted that the construction of this highway from Darvaz to Rushan district is already underway.

During the period of the country's independence (in 1991), 12 state investment projects have been implemented for the residents of Gorno-Badakhshan, involving the construction of internationally significant highways with a total value of 2.3 billion somoni ($209 million). Moreover, over 200 kilometers of roads, 1 tunnel, and 25 bridges have been put into operation.