Tajikistan plans to use Kazakhstan's expertise on online government services

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 26. Tajikistan plans to use Kazakhstan's expertise in establishing online government service provision, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajikistan President, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan. This memorandum focuses on cooperation in transferring government electronic platform systems.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is currently on a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan’s Astana, visited the electronic government office and observed its operations alongside Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During his visit to the center, Rahmon said that introducing an "electronic government" is a contemporary requirement. The government of Tajikistan is paying attention to this process, considering the needs of society.

Earlier, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Bagdat Mussin, said that Kazakhstan is prepared to conduct seminars and training courses to educate Tajikistan’s specialists in the field of e-government.