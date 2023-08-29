Palestinian embassy inaugurates in Tajikistan's Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 29. An official opening of the Palestinian Embassy in Tajikistan is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe on August 29, Trend reports.

According to the press office of the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon congratulated Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign minister of Palestine, on the inauguration of the embassy in Dushanbe.

It was noted that this initiative will significantly advance the growth and extension of friendly ties between the two nations in a variety of fields. The address of the embassy will be No. 2 L. Tolstoy Street in Dushanbe.

Previously, the functions of the Palestinian embassy in Tajikistan were carried out by their representation in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Earlier, on August 27, Riyad Al-Maliki embarked on an official visit to neighboring Kyrgyzstan, where the opening of the Palestinian embassy in Bishkek was announced.