Tajikistan plans to double green energy capacity - Emomali Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 2. Tajikistan plans to double its capacity for producing "green energy" in the future, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.

Rahmon went on to say that the Tajik government has adopted and is implementing a "Green Economy Development Strategy" for the years 2023-2037, with the goal of attracting investments and green technologies into the economy.

"Tajikistan's contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is minor, with the country ranking 130th in terms of emissions size." The country is one of the world's leaders in terms of "green energy" output %. Tajikistan ranks sixth in the world in terms of "green energy" generation from renewable sources, with hydroelectric power plants generating 98 percent of its electricity.

He emphasized that climate change predominantly affects water resources, with water resource deterioration being a negative sign of this process.

"Over the past decade, more than a thousand of Tajikistan's 13,000 glaciers, which constitute 60 percent of our region's water resources, have melted. On Tajikistan's initiative, the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to declare 2025 as the "International Year of Glaciers Conservation" and March 21 as "World Glacier Day." Additionally, an international fund for glacial conservation has been established," the president said.