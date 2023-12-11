Tajikistan and Latvia ink MoC in transport and civil aviation sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11. Heads of the working group from Tajikistan and Latvia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the transport and civil aviation sector, Trend reports.

This document was signed during a meeting between the Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan Dilshod Safarzoda, and the Latvian delegation led by Latvia's Deputy Minister of Communications Uldis Reimanis.

At the meeting, both sides proposed enhancing collaboration by encouraging aviation enterprises in Tajikistan and Latvia to cooperate in implementing aviation personnel training programs.

Meanwhile, on December 6, another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Latvia took place in Dushanbe.

Following the political consultations, both parties expressed readiness and eagerness for further expansion of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of mutual interest.