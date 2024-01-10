President of Tajikistan, Türkiye's FM discuss economic cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the development of cooperation between the countries in the fields of economy, trade, industry, and investments, Trend reports.

As per Tajikistan’s president's press service, the development of collaboration in these spheres was noted as one of the important directions in the relations between the two countries.

During the talks, Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the current progress in the countries' relations and assessed the further expansion of multifaceted and long-term bilateral cooperation as meeting the interests of both countries.

Both sides considered it necessary to further strengthen cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas, especially in the economic and social spheres, emphasizing support for intensifying this process.

The importance of the Regular Joint Intergovernmental Commission's activities, the organization of business forums, and exhibitions showcasing industrial goods from both countries were highlighted as excellent means to foster bilateral cooperation.

Throughout the meeting, opinions were exchanged on further developing and expanding connections in education, science, culture, and tourism.

They also discussed organization of cultural days in each other's territories as measure to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties. Additionally, important regional and global issues, including the political situations in Afghanistan and Palestine, were also discussed during the meeting.