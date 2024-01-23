Lithium resources in Tajikistan to kickstart electric car production - Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 23. Using Tajikistan's aluminum and lithium reserves creates favorable conditions for the production of electric vehicles in the country, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, he made these remarks during a meeting in Doha with business circles comprising entrepreneurs, investors, and companies from Qatar.

Rahmon underlined that industrial manufacturing may be another attractive area of collaboration between Tajikistan and Qatar. He emphasized that faster industrialization is one of the primary goals of the "National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the Period until 2030," which lays the groundwork for the growth of the mining industry.

Rahmon revealed that Tajikistan has identified and partially prepared for the exploitation of 800 deposits of minerals, including rare and precious metals such as copper, silver, gold, lead, lithium, antimony, nickel, tungsten, vanadium, and other rare minerals. Currently, more than 40 types of ore are being extracted from operational mines.

The head of state highlighted that alongside critical mineral resources, the extraction of precious and semi-precious stones, as well as rock salt, holds promising prospects.