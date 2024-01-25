President of Kazakhstan to visit Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 25. The roadmap for preparing President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Tajikistan in 2024 has been finalized, Trend reports.

According to the Tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was reached following the discussions between Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu in Dushanbe.

During both narrow and extended formats of talks, the foreign ministers extensively discussed the current state and future prospects of Tajikistan-Kazakhstan relations, focusing on strategic partnership and alliance in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

Special attention was given to implementing agreements reached during President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon's state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2023. The discussions highlighted the activation of trade, energy, and investment cooperation.

The sides confirmed a commitment to mutual support in promoting initiatives of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan within the UN, SCO, CIS, CSTO, OSCE, the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, and other multilateral organizations.

Murat Nurtleu is currently in Tajikistan for an official visit. He is also set to visit Kyrgyzstan and engage in discussions with the Kyrgyz leadership, including Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev in Bishkek from January 28 to 30.

Following the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, there are plans to sign the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the years 2024–2026.